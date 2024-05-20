Two People Hurt In Mid-Morning Elk River Crash

Two People Hurt In Mid-Morning Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Elk River on Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 an SUV driven by 73-year-old Michael Krolick of Elk River and a pickup driven by 63-year-old Michael Zappa of Elk River were both going east on Highway 10 when they crashed near the intersection of 171st Avenue.

Krolick was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Zappa did not go to the hospital for his injuries.

