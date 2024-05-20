Xcel Energy Names Berntsen As New Executive VP

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has named a new executive vice president. The company announced that Rob Berntsen has been named executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer.

Berntsen most recently served as senior VP, chief of staff, and general counsel at BHE Renewables. Before BHE he was with MidAmerican Energy Company and served as a captain in the Judge Advocate General.

Xcel Energy's Chairman, President, and CEO Bob Frenzel says Berntsen is well suited to guide the company forward with his over two decades of experience working in the energy sector. Berntsen takes over for Amanda Rome who had been in the role on an interim basis.

