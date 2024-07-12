Xcel Energy Encourages People To Save Energy During Heat Wave

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s this weekend Xcel Energy is encouraging people to save on energy.

The energy company offers several tips to practice energy efficiency while staying cool. Those tips include:

-Use a ceiling fan to circulate cool air throughout your home.

-Opening interior doors to improve circulation.

-Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool evening air

-Changing air conditioner filters and having the system's coils cleaned.

-Closing drapes and blinds during the daytime hours.

Xcel says customers may receive an Energy Action Day email this week with additional tips to help lower electric use. Last summer Xcel Energy issued five Energy Action Days in Minnesota.

In addition, people can enroll in the Saver's Switch and AC Rewards programs to help support the energy grid during high use.

