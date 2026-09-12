ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Volunteers came together in St. Cloud on Thursday to support the CentraCare Health Care Foundation. The volunteers helped with a variety of cleanup projects around the Gorecki Guest House, such as mulching, picking up debris, tending flowers and shrubs, cutting down dead branches, pulling weeds, and washing windows.

It was all part of Xcel Energy's 16th Annual Day of Service. The Day of Service is an annual day of tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders of 9/11 as well as all who work to keep communities and the country safe.

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Last year, over 2,900 employees, contractors, friends, family, retirees, and customers from across Xcel's eight states contributed more than 8,900 hours of volunteer work. Their efforts benefited almost 100 nonprofits and generated an economic impact of over $321,000.

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