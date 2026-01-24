Xcel Energy Calls For Weekend Energy Savings Amid Freezing Temps
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is asking customers to try to conserve energy on Saturday and Sunday due to the cold weather. Xcel Energy, along with other Upper Midwest Utilities is requesting everyone to try to conserve power with the widespread cold temperatures and high energy demand across the state.
Xcel says while it has enough electric generation to meet the needs of customers, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) forecasts that the widespread cold temperatures will add strain to the larger energy grid. MISO manages the regional grid across 15 states and parts of Canada. The company says customers can do the following to reduce the demand on the grid:
--Turn down your thermostat so your furnace runs less.
--Open blinds to take advantage of the sun's warmth during the day, but close them at night.
--Limit the opening and closing of refrigerators.
--Run energy-intensive appliances like dishwashers and washing machines during early morning and late evening hours.
--Businesses to shift power-intensive work processes to the morning or late evening.
Xcel Energy says it is also taking steps to manage electricity demand, and it is working with large commercial customers to voluntarily lower peak demand.
