Xcel Energy Reminding People To Call 8-1-1 Before You Dig This Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With spring in full swing and lots of nice weather on the horizon, Xcel Energy is reminding people to stay safe while doing outdoor projects. The energy company says remember when gardening or landscaping to call 8-1-1 to have underground lines for electricity, natural gas, water, and cable marked before digging.

There is no cost to have the utility lines marked, but in Minnesota, it does require two days' notice to get the lines identified. Professional locators will come out to mark the lines with flags and/or spray paint. In 2024, Xcel says there were 105 incidents in Minnesota where customers did not call 8-1-1 and then caused damage to utility lines.

All projects need to be marked regardless of the size, and in Minnesota, people can submit a request online to Gopher State One Call or call 8-1-1 to have the lines marked.

