MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Volunteers from across Minnesota came together on Friday for an annual day of giving. Xcel Energy held its 15th Annual Day of Service at locations across the state. There were over 40 nonprofit projects, one of which was at St. Henry Catholic Church in Monticello. Staff from the Monticello Parks, Arts, and Recreation Department planted trees and landscaped at the church.

When did the Day of Service start, and how many people volunteer?

Xcel's Day of Service was created as a tribute to victims, survivors, and first responders from 9/11, as well as for those who work to keep communities safe. Last year, the day saw 2,200 people contribute 7,900 hours of volunteer work benefiting over 100 nonprofits and generated an economic impact of more than $260,000.

