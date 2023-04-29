Minnesotans Encouraged to Apply for Energy Assistance Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With spring in full swing and the Cold Weather Rule set to expire on Sunday, Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to apply for help with their bills.

Each year, the Cold Weather Rule prevents companies from shutting off electric or gas service for heat due to non-payment from October 1st through April 30th.

Homeowners can apply to get up to $2,000 to help cover heat, power, and water service costs as well as repair or replacement of their heating system through the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program.

The deadline to apply for assistance with costs from this past winter is May 31st.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.