UNDATED -- (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to nearly 800 customers that still remain without power in the St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids area. That after an outage this evening that impacted some 3,257 customers in Waite Park, St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids.

According to the Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map, the outage began at 5:30. According to the site:

Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience.

UPDATE:

At 6:55, the site showed some 789 customers remained without power. The site estimated power would be returned by 8:15 this evening.