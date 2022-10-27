Xcel Energy Demolishes Iconic Coal Plant

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has demolished the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls.

The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was a key source of electricity during periods of high electrical demand from the 1990s and 2000s prior to retirement.

The plant was retired in 2009.

Xcel Energy will clean up and recycle concrete, brick and metals from the plant's structure, including iron, steel, copper, aluminum and brass.

The company will retain much of the site and the area will be backfilled, graded and seeded for restoration to a vegetated area.