Michelle Meier Dancing for Camp Oasis Summer Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A summer camp for girls is one of the programs benefiting from this year's Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars event.

Arbor Hair Studio owner Michelle Meier is one of the community dancers in this year's competition. She says she chose the charity Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and its Camp Oasis Summer Program because of the connection it has to her family.

It's a camp that's super endearing to our hearts, our oldest daughter was diagnosed at 8 years old, and she's currently 11, she's doing incredible right now and she was able to experience the camp last year for the first time. It has been an incredible opportunity.

She says with one of her children diagnosed with the disease she knew she wanted to give back.

In full transparency, the first few phone calls that I made in reaching out to businesses or individuals to raise money for Camp Oasis it was pretty emotional because it truly hit home. We as a family have gone down this journey.

Meier has been paired with professional partner Tuan (David) Le and they are dancing a hip-hop style dance.

She says she has no dance experience, but she's been getting advice from her kids who are enrolled in ballet and hip-hop dance classes.

Meier's business has been involved in the Dancing With Our Stars event for the past several years doing the hair and makeup for the performers.

WJON News has featured each of this year's community dancers in the Dancing With Our Stars event.

This Year’s Dancers

Community Star Michelle Meier with Arbor Hair Studio will dance with pro Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for its Camp Oasis Summer Program for Girls. Click here to donate

Community Star Cathy Elness with the St. Cloud Area YMCA will dance with pro Jeff Ringer to benefit the YMCA’s Girls ‘Safety Around Water’ (SAW) program. Click here to donate

Community Star Debra Leigh with the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will dance with pro Lee Morgan for Women’s Leadership Pathways at the SCTCC Multicultural Center. Click here to donate

Community Star Steve Jones with the United Way of Central Minnesota will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit the United Way’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for Girls. Click here to donate

Community Star Jim Maurice with WJON will dance with pro Lisa Lawson to benefit Quiet Oaks Hospice House for its Quiet Oaks Supporting Women program. Click here to donate

Community Star Brady DeGagne with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN will dance with pro Rachel Trout to benefit the Club’s SMART Girls program. Click here to donate

The finale is coming up on Monday, June 10th at Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus. Tickets for the finale are available for you to buy right now.

