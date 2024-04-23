Cathy Elness Dancing for YMCA’s Safety Around Water Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A water safety program for young children is one of the organizations benefiting from this year's Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars event.

Community Dancer Cathy Elness is the Director of Healthy Living at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. The charity she is raising money for is the YMCA's Girls Safety Around Water program.

She says the program teaches water safety and swim lessons to every second grader in the St. Cloud Area School District.

They are coming to our Y, so they are busing the kids to the Y, they do the program at the Y with teachers that are in the water with them and then they go back to school. The cost is the busing, and each kid gets a swim suit, goggles, and all the things they need to do the program.

Elness says they have about 640 kids in the program this year and they are in the third year of the program.

She has a fundraiser called Cycle for a Cause coming up on Sunday, May 5th.

Her professional partner is Jeff Ringer and their style of dance is going to be a samba.

I wanted to do Latin of some sort. I have a dance background but not in ballroom. That's why I wanted to do something that was more of a challenge so that I could learn something new and really have fun with it.

The Dancing With Our Stars event is on Monday, June 10th at the College of St. Benedict. Get tickets

This Year’s Dancers

