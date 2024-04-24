From Fancy Hats to Mint Juleps Derby Day Growing in Popularity

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Both casual and hardcore horse racing fans are looking forward to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Jeff Maday is the Media Relations Manager at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. He says the field will be set this Saturday with generally a field of 20 horses selected to 'run for the roses'. He says right now there are two favorites, Fierceness who won the Florida Derby, and Sierra Leone who won the Blue Grass at Keeneland.

Maday says Derby Day has grown in popularity over the past several years.

It doesn't matter what year it is, it's really that one race where three-year-olds go a mile-and-a-quarter for the first time - and maybe the last time - in their careers. It draws the most casual fans in. It really over the last number of years has become a party.

He says Derby Day has become a tradition for even casual racing fans.

You find a lot of people, because there are a lot of parties all over the city at bars and homes, that Canterbury is one stop on their tour. Generally, it's the last stop. People come to Canterbury right before the Derby, which is at 5:57 p.m. central time to place their bets.

Canterbury Park won't have any live racing on Derby Day but they are still expecting about 10,000 people to attend their Derby Party. Their doors open at noon with the race scheduled to start at 5:57 p.m. Admission is $10. They are planning to have Mint Julep specials, live music, a Red Carpet selfie station, and contests for best dressed and best hat.

Get our free mobile app

Closer to home, there will also be a Kentucky Derby party at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park on Saturday, May 4th. It starts at 3:00 p.m. The money raised will benefit Quiet Oaks Hospice House in support of their Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser campaign.

149th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

Canterbury Park has 54 dates of live racing this year starting on May 18th and running through September 28th. Racing is primarily on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

READ RELATED ARTICLES