Radiothon Raises Over $32,000 for Quiet Oaks Hospice House

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Townsquare Media - St. Cloud radiothon held on Tuesday was a huge success for a local nonprofit.

The updated numbers as of Wednesday morning are:

$17,040 from listeners

$15,000 matching donations

$32,040 total

Thank you again to our matching donors who each gave $2,500.

Chip & Bill Martin-Chaffee

Stearns Bank

K. Johnson Construction

Deerwood Bank

RBC Wayne Schluchter Investment Group

Liberty Bank

If you haven't donated yet and you'd like to be a part of this campaign you still can make a donation on this link.

If you want to write out a check, you drop it off at the Townsquare Media front desk during regular business hours.

Make the check out to: Women's Fund Presents

In the memo line write: Jim Maurice/Quiet Oaks

(We can accept your online or physical checks up to June 10th).

The radiothon is the kickoff to the fundraising campaign for Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars event.

WJON News Director Jim Maurice is dancing and raising money for Quiet Oaks as his chosen charity for this year's DWOS.

More fundraising events will be announced in the coming weeks and months leading up to the finale on Monday, June 10th at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

You can buy tickets to attend the event.

The winner of the event gets an additional $15,000 for their chosen charity, the second-place finisher gets an extra $10,000, and so on. Sixty percent of their final score is based on fundraising and 40 percent is based on the dancing portion.

