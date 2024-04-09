Steve Jones Dancing for United Way’s Imagination Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A children's reading program is one of the organizations benefiting from this year's Dancing With Our Stars event.

United Way of Central Minnesota CEO Steve Jones is one of this year's six community dancers and has chosen the United Way's Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for Girls as his nonprofit.

Director of Marketing and Communications Sam Switzer says it's a book gifting program that gives every registered child a free book from birth to age five.

Surprisingly, people don't understand that there's a cost to us. Dolly Parton is not covering the costs. United Way covers all of the costs for about 5,000 children a year right now, and we have a goal to increase that number by about 2,000 in the next two years.

The United Way of Central Minnesota has been doing the Imagination Library program since 2005. During that time they have sent out 1.7 million books to central Minnesota families.

Statistics show that in many homes of socioeconomic strife, they have less than two books at age-appropriate reading level in their house.

They have a Progressive Dinner fundraiser for the program on Saturday, April 20th, and Saturday, April 27th. Tickets are still available on their website. They typically raise about $60,000 for the program through these annual dinners.

Jones has been on the job for a little over a year now, before that he spent 18 years in education administration including 10 years as the Superintendent at Little Falls Public Schools.

Jones has been paired with professional dancer Janell Missler. He says they are doing an East Coast Swing dance to a Dolly Parton song.

WJON is featuring all of this year's community dancers participating in the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Event.

The finale is on Monday, June 10th at the College of St. Benedict. Tickets are available now for you to attend.

