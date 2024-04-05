Pamela McNeil Being Inducted Into Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

NEW ULM (WJON News) -- An artist popular with central Minnesota music fans will be inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame later this month.

Pamela McNeil will join other Minnesota artists like Bob Dylan, Judy Garland, Prince, and Lorie Line when she is inducted on April 19th and 20th at the New Ulm Conference Center.

During her career, the Winona native has played on stages at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, The Royal Albert Hall in England, and the Tokyo Dome in Japan. She's also played in the round at the historic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

McNeil has released seven studio albums and has collaborated with artists such as Wynonna Judd, Pam Tillis, and Rick Astley.

McNeil often performs with the Fabulous Armadillos. She has her Rumours and Dreams - Fleetwood Mac Tribute which she'll perform on the Paramount Theater stage on Saturday, May 4th. That show is sold out.

She is also doing Rumours and Dreams this summer at Summertime By George on July 31st.

You can also see McNeil on the Pioneer Place on Fifth stage on Saturday, May 17th.

Other central Minnesota musicians who have been inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in the past include Bobby Vee, Tonic Sol-fa, the Meire Grove Band, and Paul Diethelm.

This year's induction ceremony will take place on April 19th followed by the 2024 Inductee Showcase on April 20th.

