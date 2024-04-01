Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has finally slowed a bit after four weeks of big increases.

Gas Buddy says, that as long as we don't see extenuating circumstances, we're likely close to a top in prices.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 a gallon. The national average price of gas is unchanged, averaging $3.51 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99.

