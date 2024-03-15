Joetown Blocks Event Coming to Downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new celebration is coming to downtown St. Joseph this summer.

The city council is expected to take action on Monday night on an event called "Joetown Blocks".

The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the one-day event and are requesting a street closure.

The St. Joseph EDA board recommended the approval of $5,000 in EDA funds for the event. Joetown Blocks is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th from noon until 5:00 p.m. It will feature a car show, a farmers market, a power wheels derby, a kid's area, and a beer garden. They'll also have acoustic musicians and some vendors.

The organizers are requesting to close Minnesota Street from College Avenue to Chapel Lane from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to allow for set-up and clean-up.

