New Restaurant Opens in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A restaurant has opened its doors in downtown St. Cloud.

Tequilatown Mexican Cuisine has announced on its Facebook page that they are now open. They are on Fifth Avenue in the former Searles on Fifth building.

Tequliatown Club and Latin Cuisine officially opened at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

They say to start with their hours will be Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They plan to have a dance floor with Latin nights on the second floor.

We first told you about Tequialtown coming to that location in May of 2023.

The St. Cloud City Council approved their liquor license in July of 2023.

The owner spoke during the public hearing and told the council she plans to serve Mexican and Dominican food. She says she wants a fast menu with items like nachos and street tacos.

