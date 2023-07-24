Liquor License Approved for Mexican, Dominican Restaurant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The liquor license has been approved by the St. Cloud City Council for a new restaurant coming downtown.

On Monday night the council held a public hearing for Tequilatown Club & Cuisine at 18 5th Avenue South. It is opening in the former Searles On 5th Ave. spot, and before that, it was the home of D.B. Searles.

The owner spoke during the public hearing and told the council she plans to serve Mexican and Dominican food. She says she wants a fast menu with items like nachos and street tacos.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

They are also planning to have some Latin nights with music from mariachi bands. They may also have some DJ nights.

Right now work is continuing to paint the inside with more vibrant colors.

The owner did not give an estimated timeline as to when they plan to be open.

Get our free mobile app

The new owners bought the building back in April. The historic building was built back in 1886.

Searles On Fifth officially closed in June 2022. D.B. Searles closed in 2018.

READ RELATED ARTICLES