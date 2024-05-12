One Person Hurt In Motorcycle Crash Near Sauk Centre

BIRCHDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 78-year-old Harrel Chastain of Maple Grove was riding his bike east on Highway 28 near Sauk Centre when he went off the roadway and came to a rest on his side.

Chastain was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

