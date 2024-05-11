Governor Walz Reels One In At Fishing Opener

LAKE CITY (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz wasn't skunked in the fishing opener Saturday morning. Both the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan caught a walleye on Lake Pepin.

The Governor took part in an opening day launch ceremony and learning session with some 5th graders before heading out to fish and then joined anglers for a shore lunch. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan hosted a women's fishing event and visited Frontenac State Park along with visiting small businesses in the Lake City area.

The Governor says Minnesota's fishing opener is a special and exciting day for thousands and one of his favorite days of the year. The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition since 1948 and is designed to help promote the fishing industry in Minnesota.

