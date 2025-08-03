St. Cloud Leader Joins Council To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A member of the St. Cloud Community has been appointed to a state council. Governor Tim Walz has appointed Eunice Adjei to the Governor's Council on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. The MLK Council helps plan the community celebrations for the holiday to reflect and build on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, celebrate the Black experience, and strengthen connections. Adjei is the Director of Multicultural Services at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and founder of the Jugaad Leadership Program. Her term will run from August 6th of this year until January 4th, 2027.
