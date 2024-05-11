St. Cloud Tech’s Annual Prowler Run Hoping To Grow
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a nice day to run and help a local sports team. The 2nd Annual Prowler Run at St. Cloud Tech is a fundraiser for the school’s Cross Country Team.
Head Coach Mike Combs says the event is still pretty new but they are hoping to see it grow:
“Yeah, really the goal is to grow the event over the next couple years and, you know, be a nice event in St. Cloud, and ultimately the goal is to give back and help raise money for Tech athletes.”
Combs says they raised about $1,500 last year and had about 40 people take part this year. There was a 1K and a 5K run to choose from. People could run or walk the routes and it was open to all ages.
