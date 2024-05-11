St. Cloud Tech&#8217;s Annual Prowler Run Hoping To Grow

St. Cloud Tech’s Annual Prowler Run Hoping To Grow

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a nice day to run and help a local sports team. The 2nd Annual Prowler Run at St. Cloud Tech is a fundraiser for the school’s Cross Country Team.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Head Coach Mike Combs says the event is still pretty new but they are hoping to see it grow:

“Yeah, really the goal is to grow the event over the next couple years and, you know, be a nice event in St. Cloud, and ultimately the goal is to give back and help raise money for Tech athletes.”

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Combs says they raised about $1,500 last year and had about 40 people take part this year. There was a 1K and a 5K run to choose from. People could run or walk the routes and it was open to all ages.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

 

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Prowler Run, St. Cloud Fundraiser, st. cloud tech
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud Events, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON