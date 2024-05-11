St. Cloud Tech’s Annual Prowler Run Hoping To Grow

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a nice day to run and help a local sports team. The 2nd Annual Prowler Run at St. Cloud Tech is a fundraiser for the school’s Cross Country Team.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Head Coach Mike Combs says the event is still pretty new but they are hoping to see it grow:

“Yeah, really the goal is to grow the event over the next couple years and, you know, be a nice event in St. Cloud, and ultimately the goal is to give back and help raise money for Tech athletes.”

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Combs says they raised about $1,500 last year and had about 40 people take part this year. There was a 1K and a 5K run to choose from. People could run or walk the routes and it was open to all ages.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures