High School Sports Results Friday, Sept. 27th

VOLLEYBALL:

St. Cloud Tech 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-9)

FOOTBALL:

Princton 49, Big Lake 20

Litchfield 14, Dassel-Cokato 28

Little Falls 20, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50

Milaca 7, Foley 20

Annandale 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 8

Albany 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8: Boone Roemeling had 2-passing touchdowns for the Huskies.

Becker 49, Hutchinson 6: Tristan Kowalkowski threw 2-TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Bulldogs.

Holdingford 26, Osakis 6

St. Cloud Cathedral 35, Paynesville 30

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Royalton 15

Bemidji 35, Sartell 7: Austin Lahr threw a 55-yard TD pass to Andrew Tavale for the Spartans lone score.

Elk River 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19: Deagan Gondeck has two rushing touchdowns for the Storm.

Columbia Heights 35, St. Cloud Apollo 6: Leo Freeman has a rushing touchdown for the Eagles only touchdown.

Moorhead 55, St. Cloud Tech 8:

Maple Lake 8, Kimball 56

Rocori 29, Willmar 7

