High School Sports Results Friday, Sept. 27th
VOLLEYBALL:
St. Cloud Tech 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-9)
FOOTBALL:
Princton 49, Big Lake 20
Litchfield 14, Dassel-Cokato 28
Little Falls 20, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50
Milaca 7, Foley 20
Annandale 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 8
Albany 22, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8: Boone Roemeling had 2-passing touchdowns for the Huskies.
Becker 49, Hutchinson 6: Tristan Kowalkowski threw 2-TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Bulldogs.
Holdingford 26, Osakis 6
St. Cloud Cathedral 35, Paynesville 30
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Royalton 15
Bemidji 35, Sartell 7: Austin Lahr threw a 55-yard TD pass to Andrew Tavale for the Spartans lone score.
Elk River 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19: Deagan Gondeck has two rushing touchdowns for the Storm.
Columbia Heights 35, St. Cloud Apollo 6: Leo Freeman has a rushing touchdown for the Eagles only touchdown.
Moorhead 55, St. Cloud Tech 8:
Maple Lake 8, Kimball 56
Rocori 29, Willmar 7
