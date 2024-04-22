St. Cloud Tech & Melrose Bring Home Gold At State Speech

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- St. Cloud and Melrose had students bring home the gold over the weekend at the High School Speech State Tournament. St. Cloud Tech's Emerie Schraw took gold in Extemporaneous Reading in Class AA and it was the 2nd time Schraw earned a medal at state.

Get our free mobile app

In Class A, Melrose had three students win gold, Drew Pundsack in Creative Expression, Amelia Brower in Informative Speaking, and Mikayla Zirbes in Great Speeches. It was the 2nd gold for Pundsack and Zirbes at the state tournament, and Melrose also took 2nd place in Class A in the team sweepstakes with 45 points. St. Cloud Tech and Sartell-St. Stephen tied for 8th place in the team sweepstakes for Class AA with 8 points.

CLASS A TEAM SWEEPSTAKES FINAL STANDINGS

Mounds Park Academy - 1st, 53 points

Melrose - 2nd, 45 points

Fairmount - 3rd, 42 points

Annandale - 13th, 11 points

Eden Valley-Watkins - 16th, 8 points

Royalton - 25th, 5 points

CLASS AA TEAM SWEEPSTAKES FINAL STANDINGS

Moorhead - 1st, 98 points

Apple Valley - 2nd, 46 points

Eastview - 3rd, 39 points

Sartell-St. Stephen - 15th, 8 points

St. Cloud Tech - 15th, 8 points

Elk River - 21st, 6 points

Sauk Rapids-Rice - 36th, 2 points

Princeton - 36th, 2 points

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' First Round Picks - Year By Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it. Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty