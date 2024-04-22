St. Cloud Tech & Melrose Bring Home Gold At State Speech
SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- St. Cloud and Melrose had students bring home the gold over the weekend at the High School Speech State Tournament. St. Cloud Tech's Emerie Schraw took gold in Extemporaneous Reading in Class AA and it was the 2nd time Schraw earned a medal at state.
In Class A, Melrose had three students win gold, Drew Pundsack in Creative Expression, Amelia Brower in Informative Speaking, and Mikayla Zirbes in Great Speeches. It was the 2nd gold for Pundsack and Zirbes at the state tournament, and Melrose also took 2nd place in Class A in the team sweepstakes with 45 points. St. Cloud Tech and Sartell-St. Stephen tied for 8th place in the team sweepstakes for Class AA with 8 points.
CLASS A TEAM SWEEPSTAKES FINAL STANDINGS
Mounds Park Academy - 1st, 53 points
Melrose - 2nd, 45 points
Fairmount - 3rd, 42 points
Annandale - 13th, 11 points
Eden Valley-Watkins - 16th, 8 points
Royalton - 25th, 5 points
CLASS AA TEAM SWEEPSTAKES FINAL STANDINGS
Moorhead - 1st, 98 points
Apple Valley - 2nd, 46 points
Eastview - 3rd, 39 points
Sartell-St. Stephen - 15th, 8 points
St. Cloud Tech - 15th, 8 points
Elk River - 21st, 6 points
Sauk Rapids-Rice - 36th, 2 points
Princeton - 36th, 2 points
