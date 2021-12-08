Tech’s Kaczor Commits to NDSU

St. Cloud Tech senior offensive/defensive lineman John Kaczor committed Monday on twitter to play college football at North Dakota State starting in 2022. John's older brother James is a senior linebacker at NDSU. The 6'0 215 linebacker also played defensive back in his time at NDSU. John Kazcor started on both the offensive and defensive lines for Tech this past season. He saw time at fullback and tight end as well. John is 6'3 280 pounds.

Many of John's older brothers played college football including Andrew and Daniel at St. Cloud State and Paul at Harvard. John's father Ron was the longtime head football coach at Tech High School before he passed away after a battle with cancer in 2006.