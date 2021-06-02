Demolition Begins On West Wing of Former Tech High School

ST. CLOUD -- Parts of an iconic St. Cloud high school are starting to come down.

Demolition on the west wing of Tech High School began Wednesday. The old St. Cloud Tech High School building is being converted into the new city hall.

Jonathan Saxon is a 2004 graduate of Tech, and says it's sad to see that portion of the building go.

The school has been around for such a long with so many generations of families graduating from here. My families friends, friends have graduated from here, I know people from the 1960's who have graduated from Tech. It's been here for quite a while.

Demoliton on the building is expected to take anywhere between 4-6 weeks. The plan is for the west wing to become a parking lot for city hall.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says crews have been working for the past few weeks on remodeling the interior of the portion of the historic part of the building they will be using..

Kleis says the city still expects to move into the renovated Tech/new City Hall by the end of the year.

Over 33,000 students passed through the halls of former St. Cloud Technical High School from when it opened in 1917 through the last graduating class in 2019.

District 742 built a brand new Tech High School on the south side of St. Cloud in the fall of 2019.