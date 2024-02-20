Here’s Your Chance to Have A Hand in the Growth of St. Cloud

Have you ever watched the show “Shark Tank”, where Entrepeneur's stand before a select group of wealthy business moguls and pitch the group on one or more of them kicking in money to their business idea so it can grow?

I know when I’ve watched the show, I tried to decide if the concept that was being pitched was a good idea or not. Of course, I’m not a wealthy business mogul, but it was fun to at least put myself in their place.

If you’ve done this too, here’s a chance to play that “Shark” role and help decide where money goes to help support someone’s idea locally in St. Cloud.

It's the “Souper Bowl”. No, that’s not a misspelling, and I realize the football game has already been played, I’m talking about a completely different event with a different spelling as to not anger the lawyers for the NFL.

The “Souper Bowl” I’m referring to is with “St. Cloud Soup”, an organization that generates micro-grants for projects to improve life in St. Cloud.

The group hosts events where soup is served, hence the name St. Cloud Soup. They’re asking for a $5 donation per person at the door. They will have 4 presenters explain the plan they’re seeking funding for to make a positive impact on the St. Cloud area. Before everyone eats, the audience gets to vote to decide which of the presenters gets the money from that night’s event.

It is also a potluck event, so those in attendance are asked to bring soup, salad and bread that everyone can share. Silverware, bowls, plates and water are provided.

The event is held at Beaver Island Brewing Company, 6th Ave. South in St. Cloud, and beverages can be purchased from the bar.

The next “Souper Bowl” is March 24th from 5:30-8:30.

It’s likely you’re not going to distribute millions or even thousands of dollars, but you will be helping someone who has a vision to try to improve the area in and around St. Cloud.