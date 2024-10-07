Learn More About SCTCC At Two Open Houses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Prospective students and community members are invited to learn more about St. Cloud Technical and Community College at two open houses.

People can attend an open house on Tuesday, or on October 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be instructors on hand to answer questions, campus tours, hands--on-activities in labs, and information on SCTCC Student Services. Tuesday's open house will focus on Trades & Industry, Business, IT, Education, Liberal Arts, and transfer programs and be held in the main building at 1540 Northway Drive.

The October 15th's focus will be on Health Sciences and the Nursing programs and be held in the Health Sciences Building at 1245 15th Street North. Registration is not required for either of the open houses.

