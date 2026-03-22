SCTCC CYCLONES BASEBALL

FRIDAY MARCH 20TH

SCTCC CYCLONES 4 MN. WEST CT BLUE JAYS 2

The Cyclones out-hit the Blue Jays seven to six, including a pair of doubles. Clay Faber, a righty sophomore from Kimball HS, threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ethan Knutson, a righty freshman, threw 2/3 of an inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 3-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. JT Tirado went 1-2 with two walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Luke Dam went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Carson Purkey went 1-3 with two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 1-3, Jaxon Barker was hit by a pitch, and Easton Peters had a walk.

The Blue Jays' starting pitcher was Aaron Anderson. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Rehnquist threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. The Blue Jays' offense was led by Brad Hadler, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Eli Willbricht went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, and was hit by a pitch. Ethan Loos and Alex Lorge both went 1-3 with a double. Dan Sutor went 1-3, Calvin Davis went 1-2, and he scored a run. Aiden Hoffmann was hit by a pitch, and Colby Atkinson scored a run.

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SATURDAY MARCH 21st

SCTCC CYCLONES 18 HIBBING CARDINALS 8

The Cyclones out-hit the Cardinals eighteen to nine, including five doubles, a triple, and a home run! This gave their pitcher good support, righty sophomore from NLS HSCarson McCain started. He gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty freshman from BBE HS Luke Ilies threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 5-6 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, and he scored four runs. AJ Galvin went 3-3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, two walks, and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Gmahl went 3-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs.

JT Tirado went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Landon Neiman went 2-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Jaxon Barker went 1-2 with three walks, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Ethan Savage went 1-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein had a walk and was credited for an RBI, and Luke Bieniek went 1-3 with a stolen base. Luke Dam went 1-2, and he scored a run. Ben Leeson and Easton Peters both had a walk, and both scored a run.

The Cardinals' starting pitcher was Landon Wood. He threw four innings, eleven hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Zyere Alexander threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded a strikeout. Yuchi Kawasaki threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, five runs, eight walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Riley Nunn, who went 1-2 with a double for three RBIs, two walks, a stolen base, and two walks. Ethan Arandia went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had he scored a run. Yuma Koda went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Joseph Nuncio went 2-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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