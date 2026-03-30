ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College has received certification to start its Aircraft Maintenance Technician program.

Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration visited the school last week to present director Zack Nicklin with the certification.

The first cohort of students will enter the program in the fall and start in a lab at the school before moving to a new hangar at the airport in the fall of 2027.

SCTCC will also be receiving a federal congressional award of $1.2-million to support college training equipment.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development 2022-2032 outlook showed nearly 1,600 job openings were expected during that time at a starting salary of $32-per-hour.

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