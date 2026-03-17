Cyclones Snag Victory And Tie In Action-packed Baseball Games
CYCLONES BASEBALL
MONDAY MARCH 16TH
SCTCC CYCLONES 6 TRITON TROJANS 4
The Cyclones were out-hit by the Trojans, five to four, but the Cyclones got a huge home run. Christian Garner, a righty freshman from Annandale HS, threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs, a righty sophomore from Rocori HS, gave up one hit, three runs, and two walks. Maverick Badeaux, a righty freshman from Brainerd HS, threw one inning; he gave up one hit and a run.
The Cyclones' offense was led by Jaxon Barker, who went 2-3 with a home run for four huge RBIs. Carter Gmahl from Mora HS went 1-3 for an RBI, and Luke Illies from BBE HS went 1-3. Josh Kingery from ACGC HS had two walks, and he scored a run; Ben Rothstein from SRR HS had a walk, and he scored a run. JT Tirado had a walk, and he scored two runs. Carson McCain from NLS HS scored a run, and Ethan Fredie had a walk.
The Trojans' starting pitcher, Ryan Heitz, threw five innings. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Gael Urbieta threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Trojans' offense was led by Colin Pacholek-Mayer, who went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk and Elliot Alicea went 1-4 for an RBI. Tyler Trapp went 1-3 for an RBI, and a walk and Andrew Crenshaw went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Daymian Arroyo went 1-2, and he scored a run. Phillip Northern had a walk, and he scored a run, and Angel Castro had a walk.
SCTCC CYCLONES 8 TRITON TROJANS 8
The game was called after the completion of seven innings; they were out-hit by the Trojans, thirteen to eight. The Cyclones did collect a home run, a triple, and a double. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Josh Kingery, a lefty sophomore. He threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Anderson, a righty freshman from Monticello, threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one hit, three runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Maverick Badeaux, a freshman righty from Brainerd HS, gave up two walks. Ethan Knutson, a righty freshman from STMA, gave three hits.
The Cyclones' offense was led by Landon Neiman from EVW HS, who went 3-4 with a triple for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 2-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs; Luke Illies had a walk, and he scored a run. Carter Gmahl and Easton Peters both went 1-4, Luke Dam scored two runs, and Carson McCain was hit by a pitch.
The Trojans' starting pitcher was No. 40. He threw four innings, gave up six hits, five runs, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. M. Holpuch threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 13 threw one inning; he recorded three strikeouts.
The Trojans' offense was led by Tyler Trapp, who went 2-5 for three RBIs, a walk, and scored three runs. Mason Jarrett went 4-4 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. B. LaSane went 2-4 for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs, and Andrew Crenshaw went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs.
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