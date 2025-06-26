Career Solutions Program Equips Job Seekers With In-demand Skills

Career Solutions Program Equips Job Seekers With In-demand Skills

Photo by Pete Wright on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- More than two dozen job seekers received training through a partnership between Career Solutions and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Career Solutions used grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to give 11 people Foundations of Welding training through their Drive for 5 grant.

Fourteen more people received facilities maintenance training through the Pathways to Prosperity grant program. The training included boiler operator, forklift safety, blueprint reading, and more.

The welders will be connected with local manufacturers looking for entry-level welders.

The maintenance job seekers will also be introduced to a network of local companies looking to hire in high-demand industries.

Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge

On a gorgeous night, Justin Moore and Joe Nichols brought some country flair to the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Staying Cool in Summer Heat

Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state

Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: St. Cloud Technical and Community College
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON