Career Solutions Program Equips Job Seekers With In-demand Skills

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- More than two dozen job seekers received training through a partnership between Career Solutions and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Career Solutions used grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to give 11 people Foundations of Welding training through their Drive for 5 grant.

Fourteen more people received facilities maintenance training through the Pathways to Prosperity grant program. The training included boiler operator, forklift safety, blueprint reading, and more.

The welders will be connected with local manufacturers looking for entry-level welders.

The maintenance job seekers will also be introduced to a network of local companies looking to hire in high-demand industries.

