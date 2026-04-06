Local Students Shine At SkillsUSA State Conference
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Four area college students will have the chance to compete at Nationals after taking first place at an annual competition. Students from St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) had a strong showing at the 2026 SkillsUSA Minnesota State Leadership and Skills Conference held last month.
Vincent Sohlstrom took first in Automotive Service Technology, Ben Everson placed 1st in Industrial Motor Control, William Kuhn got first in Industrial Motor Control at the high school level, and Carter Bolduc claimed first place in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration.
The annual event highlights the talents of students from across the state. Over 550 students from 27 schools took part in competing in almost 60 technical, trade, and leadership contests.
You can see the full list of winners from SCTCC below:
Auto Body Collision Technology
Automotive Service Technician
Diesel Truck Technician
Electrical Construction Technology
HVAC/R
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