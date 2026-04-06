ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Four area college students will have the chance to compete at Nationals after taking first place at an annual competition. Students from St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) had a strong showing at the 2026 SkillsUSA Minnesota State Leadership and Skills Conference held last month.

Vincent Sohlstrom took first in Automotive Service Technology, Ben Everson placed 1st in Industrial Motor Control, William Kuhn got first in Industrial Motor Control at the high school level, and Carter Bolduc claimed first place in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration.

The annual event highlights the talents of students from across the state. Over 550 students from 27 schools took part in competing in almost 60 technical, trade, and leadership contests.

You can see the full list of winners from SCTCC below:

Auto Body Collision Technology

Lucas Kunstleben from Pierz placed 2nd in Collision Damage Appraisal and 3rd in Automotive Refinishing Technology.

Emerson Lindberg from Kimball competed at the high school level and placed 3rd in Automotive Refinishing Technology, 3rd in Collision Damage Appraisal, and 3rd in Collision Repair Technology.

Automotive Service Technician

Vincent Sohlstrom from Foley placed 1st in Automotive Service Technology.

Simon Hafstad from St. Cloud placed 3rd in Automotive Service Technology at the high school level.

Diesel Truck Technician

Aiden Kjeldergaard from Foley placed 2nd in Diesel Equipment Technology at the high school level.

Electrical Construction Technology

Ben Everson from Grasston placed 1st in Industrial Motor Control.

William Kuhn from Monticello placed 1st in Industrial Motor Control at the high school level.

Erika Czech from Hutchinson placed 3rd in Industrial Motor Control.

Keegan Middendorf from Sauk Centre placed 3rd in Electrical Construction Wiring.

HVAC/R

Carter Bolduc from St. Michael placed 1st in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration.

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