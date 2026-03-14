ST. CLOUD TECHNICAL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CYCLONES BASEBALL

FRIDAY MARCH 13th

JAMESTOWN CC JAYHAWKS 18 SCTCC CYCLONES 6

The Jayhawks out-hit the Cyclones fourteen to five, including a triple and a double. K. McCall threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks, and recorded four strikeouts. M. Cardona threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Jayhawks' offense was led by S. Masone, who went 3-4 with a triple for five RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. S. Ranieri went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. B. Bedrosian went 3-4 for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. T. Sakura went 2-5 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs; A. Tolentino went 4-5 for an RBI, and he scored three runs.

The Cyclones' starting pitcher was Clay Faber, a righty sophomore from Kimball HS. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Illies, a righty freshman from BBE HS, threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Cole Gmahl from Mora HS. He went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein from SRR HS had a pair of sacrifice flies for two RBIs. JT Tirado went 2-4, and Jaxon Marquardt went 1-3, and he scored a run. Carson Purkey from Delano HS had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery from ACGC HS went 1-1, Ethan Freddie had an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Dam had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaxon Barker had a walk.

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THURSDAY MARCH 12th

ERIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE CKATS 12 SCTCC CYCLONES 7

The CKATS out-hit the Cyclones twelve to eight, including four doubles and a triple. They gave their pitcher good support. Liam McMurray threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kieran Glassford threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one run, two walks, and he recorded a strikeout. John Callahan threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The CKATS offense was led by Elijah Williams, who went 4-4 with two doubles for five RBIs, two stolen bases, and scored three runs. Jimmy Boettcher went 2-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Ryan Boyle went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Zach Bedard went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and John Callahan went 2-4, and he scored three runs.

The Cyclones' starting pitcher, a righty freshman, Carson Cole, threw one inning; he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Nick Anderson, a righty freshman from Monticello HS, threw four innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Chase Lyon, a righty freshman from Holdingford HS, threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Easton Peters from Monticello HS. He went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. AJ Galvin went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Barker went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl from Mora HS went 1-1 for a RBIs, three walks, and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery from ACGC HS went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Dam went 2-4 for an RBI, and Ben Rothstein had a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 17 ERIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE CKATS 11

The Cyclones out-hit the CKATS eighteen to fourteen, including a home run and a pair of doubles. This gives Leo Duske a righty freshman who threw five innings, giving up three hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Knutson, a righty freshman from STMA HS, threw 1/3 of an inning. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Lyons, a righty freshman from Holdingford HS, threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and one run. Nick Anderson, a righty freshman from Monticello HS, threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 3-5 with a home run, for five RBIs, and Cole Gmahl went 3-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Luke Dam went 2-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Luke Illies from BBE HS went 2-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 2-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Easton Peters went 2-4 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Landon Neiman went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs, along with JT. Tirado went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The CKATS had five pitchers throw; they gave up eight hits, seventeen runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. John Callahan led their offense. He went 2-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Elijah Williams went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Zach Bedard went 3-4 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. Layne Staubitz went 2-4, and he scored a run. Nolan Nobile went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Zac Chrystain went 2-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs.

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 JAMESTOWN CC JAY HAWKS 8

The Cyclones out-hit the Jay Hawks nine to six, including a home run, a triple, and a double. Carson McCain, a righty sophomore from NLS HS, threw three innings. He gave up three hits, five runs, seven walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Chase Lyon, a righty freshman from Holdingford HS, threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs, a righty sophomore from Rocori HS, threw three innings. He gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Easton Peters from Monticello HS. He went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Luke Illies from BBE HS went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek from Holdingford HS went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run. JT Tirado went 1-1 for an RBI, and he walked, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl from Mora HS went 2-4, and he scored two runs.

J. Gladitz threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, eight runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. T. Ramsey threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Jayhawks' offense was led by A. Tolentino, who went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. T. Sakura went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and A. Perez went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk. S. Ranieri went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and C. Wilson went 1-2, with two walks and he scored three runs.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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