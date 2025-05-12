UPDATE: Assault Prompts SCTCC Lockdown

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College was in lockdown following an assault and threats made at the school.

SCTCC Director of Marketing and Communications Kate Wallace tells WJON News that there was an incident that occurred on campus that led to threatening language. They worked with the St. Cloud Police Department to determine if the threat is credible and continue to monitor the situation.

St. Cloud Police responded to the campus just after 12:00 p.m. on a report of an assault. Police say an adult male student had punched another student and then left before officers arrived.

However, as the suspect was leaving the school, he damaged another vehicle in the parking lot and made threatening comments that had staff concerned.

The school sent home students, staff, and faculty out of an abundance of caution.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

