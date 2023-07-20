Stearns History Museum Executive Director Leaving for New Job

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Executive Director at the Stearns History Museum is leaving that position.

The Board of Directors has announced Carie Essig has taken a job with Stride Academy this fall. Her last day at the museum is July 28th.

The Board says in five years Essig led the museum through a successful national accreditation process, facilitated a new strategic plan, and engaged community members from around the country.

Development Director Amy Degerstrom will serve as the interim Executive Director while the board conducts a search. Degerstrom has more than 20 years of museum experience including serving as the Executive Director at the Becker County Museum.

On Wednesday the public is invited to Coffee with Carie from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Museum to wish her well.

