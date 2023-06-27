SR-R Hires New Director of Teaching and Learning
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has hired a new Director of Teaching and Learning.
The school board has offered the job to Karrie Boser. She is currently the principal at Healy High School in Pierz. Her official start date is July 8th.
Boser previously served as the business and technology teacher, dean of students, and high school principal at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Healy High School in Pierz.
Back in April, the position of Director of Teaching and Learning in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district became open when the board approved moving Jenny Bushman from that position to the job as the principal at Rice Elementary.
