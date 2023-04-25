New Principal Selected for Rice Elementary

New Principal Selected for Rice Elementary

Jenny Bushman, submitted photo

RICE (WJON News) -- Rice Elementary will have a new principal next school year.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board has selected Jenny Bushman to fill that role. She is currently the Director of Teaching and Learning for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Her first day in her new role will be on July 1st.

The district says they had a number of applications for the position from which the field of candidates was narrowed down to four people who were brought in for interviews.

Bushman began her career as a teacher at Blue Earth Area High School.

