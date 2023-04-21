We&#8217;re Calling It: #1 Snowiest Season on Record in St. Cloud

We’re Calling It: #1 Snowiest Season on Record in St. Cloud

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For those of you keeping track, and possibly rooting for it, today is the day we will officially make this the snowiest season ever recorded in the city of St. Cloud.

According to the St. Cloud State University Meteorology Department, we're now up to 87.8 inches of snow (as of 6:00 a.m. Friday).  We've seen some light snow through the morning hours, which is expected to continue off and on throughout the day.

The all-time record is 87.9 inches of snow, so just another tenth of an inch of snow is likely.

We're actually in a Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m.

SCSU Weather Records
St. Cloud Snow Statistics, by the numbers:
87.8 inches - season total (so far)
51.1 inches - tied #1 Winter (December, January, February)
26.3 inches - #9 Spring (March, April, May)
22.5 inches - #5 December
18.6 inches - #10 January
22.7 inches - #5 March

A record-breaking winter season for snow has added up to some big numbers for the St. Cloud Public Works Department.  Check out that story here. 

On Thursday, Duluth broke its record for all-time snowfall at 137.1 inches.  They've been adding to that total Friday.

If you snow lovers are looking for a repeat of a lot of snow next year, you might be out of luck.  A Super El Nino is predicted to begin later this year and last into next winter.  In a typical El Nino, the Midwest has warmer than normal temperatures and less than average snowfall.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
