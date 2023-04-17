Memorial Funds Set Up for Deputy Josh Owen’s Family

GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- Some funds have been set up to help the family of Deputy Josh Owen.

Owen was shot and killed on Saturday night responding to a call in Cyrus.

The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Glenwood State Bank. Peter Nelson is the contact for this fund at 320-634-5111.

The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Eagle Bank. Matt Daniels is the contact for this fund at 320-634-4545.

Other means of giving found elsewhere may not be actually set up to benefit the family. The Pope County Sheriff's Office says unfortunately, they've been made aware that there are other places asking for donations that are scams or will not directly and exclusively benefit the family.

The law enforcement procession escorting the body of Deputy Owen is happening Monday morning.

The procession will be leaving Sauk Centre on State Highway 28 West, entering Pope County by that route.

The procession is expected to leave Sauk Centre around 9:45 a.m., and expected to reach Glenwood around 10:30 a.m.

