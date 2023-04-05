3 More St. Cloud Businesses Awarded Main Street Grants

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three more downtown St. Cloud businesses have been awarded money from the Main Street Grant program.

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority approved the second round of funding during its meeting Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

Five businesses applied during this round with three getting approval.

They include:

Blooming Kids Child Care Center on West St. Germain Street. They plan to add two more classrooms, allowing them to take up to 30 more kids. The total cost for their project is just over $45,000. Their grant is for just over $14,000.

R & L Repair on West St. Germain Street. They are planning an expansion to add two additional service bays to the existing building. They'll also make their bathroom handicap accessible. The total cost for their project is nearly $561,000. Their grant is for just over $168,000.

Quality Express Inc. on 1st Street Southeast. They recently bought the building next to Target East which will serve as a warehouse and logistic operation center. The total cost for their project is nearly $103,000. Their grant is for nearly $31,000.

These grants will still need final approval from the Initiative Foundation. The grant money is part of a state program which is being administered locally.

Last year the St. Cloud Main Street Grant program started with $1.5 million available.

Eight grants were awarded last fall from 28 applications. After that first round, $430,000 remained for the second round.

St. Cloud EDA Director Cathy Mehelich says the program still has nearly $220,000 available so a third round of grant funding is being planned. She says businesses will be able to apply from about mid-April through Mid May.

Construction has to begin by November of this year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES