The St. Augusta fire department is celebrating their 20-year anniversary this year. Mayor Jeff Schmitz says he'd like to recognize the 26 volunteer firefighters on their staff. He says the community has helped the department over the years with donations.

Citywide Cleanup

The city of St. Augusta is holding a city wide cleanup on May 30 from 7-11am at City Hall. Schmitz says he invites residents to bring items they would like disposed of for a fee. He says the fees for each item will be posted on the City's website and Facebook page. Examples of items that will be accepted include refrigerators, dehumidifiers, water heaters, furnaces, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, VCRs, tires and microwaves.

Extending Mayoral Term

The city of St. Augusta discussed extending the Mayor term from 2 years to 4 years. Schmitz says a council member made a motion to pass the resolution but no second was given. He says the item was reopened and there was then a motion to deny changing the term, and it passed. The Mayoral term in St. Augusta will stay at 2 years.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Road Project

The big road reconstruct project in St. Augusta in 2026 is Gaberdine Road. Schmitz says new City Administrator Jennifer Nash and the contractors met this week and he expects work to start within the next week or two.

New Developments

Mayor Schmitz says the city has some projects for additional residential in the community in the early stages. He says the city has a lot of growth and that includes the business side. Schmitz says most of the lots available on the Luxemburg side of St. Augusta are filled with new business, Lutgen Companies, just moving in.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jeff Schmitz, click below.