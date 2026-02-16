The city of St. Augusta is moving toward finding a replacement for Bill McCabe as the City's Administrator. Mayor Jeff Schmitz says they've had 26 applicants for the position and the firm they hired narrowed the list to the top 5. He says city officials will be interviewing these finalists soon. The city's website says Interviews will take place March 3rd from 10:00-11:45 am –1:15-3:00 pm, with labor negotiations to follow. Residents will have a chance to meet the candidates March 2nd 5:30-6:30 at City Hall.

Road Work

The big road project in St. Augusta in 2026 is the Gaberdine Road project. Schmitz says that will involve a complete reconstruct. He says they will also be doing resurfacing, seal coating and pot hole filling. Schmitz indicates pot hole filling is already underway. He suggests that residents should call the city if they encounter locations that need pot holes filled.

(Photo: Lee Voss) (Photo: Lee Voss) loading...

Business Interest

Schmitz says the city has received lots of interest from companies to locate in their community. He says what is holding them back is the Luxemburg portion of the community needs city water services. Schmitz explains a lot of these big warehouses require fire suppression. He believes the city needs a better balance of business property taxes to bring down or maintain property taxes for home owners. Schmitz would like to see the industrial park options they have in the city filled out.

Housing

The city of Augusta is growing in terms of housing. He says there are a few lots available in the Emerald Ponds development. Schmitz explains they are waiting on residents to make available inventory of land. He says "the people control the growth of the community". Schmitz says they approved 26 new single family home permits in 2025. He suspects they will add 20-30 new homes in 2026.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jeff Schmitz, click below.