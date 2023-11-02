Central MN Petting Zoo Is Looking For All Your Leftover Pumpkins

We are officially past Halloween, and it seems we are entering into full Christmas mode at all the big box retailers. If you are transitioning into the next season and you aren't sure what to do with your fall decorations, you might want to consider donating them to a local petting zoo.

The folks at Joah's Ark, the same petting zoo that comes to the Clearwater Rodeo, are looking for any donations of "extra pumpkins, apples, straw, etc. that u would like to get rid of" to feed the animals.

The pumpkins and apples would be a BIG treat to the pigs, cows, ponies, and horses.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screengrab Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screengrab loading...

For those looking to donate their leftover pumpkins, apples, straw bales, etc, you can drop them off at the end of the driveway located at 3698 210th Street in St. Augusta, look for the bin that you'll put your leftovers in.

Joah's Ark according to their website has kittens, bunnies, donkeys, ponies, llamas, miniature ponies, goats, sheep, chickens, labs, mini horses, hinny, Arabian pintos, Australian low line steer, alpacas, lambs, pot belly pigs, ducks, turkeys, geese, large commercial pig, cats, rabbits, and prairie dogs.

Get our free mobile app

If you aren't looking at getting rid of your organic decorations just yet, when you ARE ready, you can drop off those unpainted pumpkins and straw bales in places for nature to enjoy them, as the pumpkins are great for deer, and act as a natural dewormer for deer.

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures