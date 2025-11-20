The City of St. Augusta is looking for a new City Administrator after Bill McCabe resigned recently from the position after 20 years in the role. McCabe's last day will be December 12. St. August Mayor Jeff Schmitz joined me on WJON. He says he and the council plan to put someone in that role on an interim basis as they look for a permanent replacement. Schmitz wouldn't identify a specific date that they plan to hire a replacement but is hopeful they'll find a replacement within the next 2-3 months.

(Photo: Lee Voss) (Photo: Lee Voss) loading...

Impact of McCabe

Schmitz says McCabe has been very influential in what goes on in the city and he'll be missed. Schmitz says it isn't all bad because a new person may offer new insights for the community. St. Augusta has partnered with South Central Services Co-op, who does searches for this type of position. Schmitz anticipates they will put quality candidates in front of them regardless of their place of residence. He says he's interested in getting the best, most qualified person for the position.

December 2 Council Meeting

On December 2nd the city of St. Augusta will hold a city council meeting that is open to the public. Schmitz is hoping to get feedback from the public on property taxes. He says there is interest to increase both the amount of commercial properties and residential properties in the community.

Road Project in 2026

Schmitz indicates they have one major road construction project in 2026. That project is to repair 238th and 240th streets which is also known by residents as Gaberdine Road.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jeff Schmitz, click below.