The city of St. Augusta has hired Jennifer Nash to replace Bill McCabe as their new City Administrator. Jennifer joined me on WJON. Jennifer grew up on a hobby farm just outside Annandale and graduated from Annandale High School before moving on to St. Cloud State. She graduated with a degree in public administration from SCSU. Nash's husband works for St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

(Photo: Lee Voss) (Photo: Lee Voss) loading...

Government Employment History

Nash has been working in government for the past 20 years with the last 5 years working as the City Administrator for the city of Hanover. Hanover is a community of 4,565 people located just south of St. Michael. Nash says Hanover is not considered in the Twin Cities metro area but has seen significant residential growth in recent years. She says Hanover has a great sense of community and she's enjoyed her time there.

Ready to Start

Nash will be starting her new job in St. Augusta on April 20. She is familiar with the community having grown up nearby, driving through the community many times and having friends in the area. Nash is aware of their residential and commercial growth possibilities and is excited to join the community and help steer the city's growth with the assistance of the Mayor, City Council and residents.

Settlements in St. Augusta

St. Augusta has a population of approximately 3,600. The city is unique in that it covers a large geographic area that includes plenty of rural area and two areas of commercial and industrial properties in Luxemburg and what residents know as St. Augusta. Both settlements are in the St. Augusta city limits.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jennifer Nash, click below.