A growing community

St. Augusta is a growing and unique community. The population has grown from 2,657 in 1990 to an estimated 3,767 in 2025. It was incorporated as a city in 2000. Mayor Jeff Schmitz joined me on WJON. He says they are unique in that a portion of the city is in the area known as Luxemburg while the eastern portions of the city has been known as St. Augusta, which is just south of St. Cloud along County Road 75 and County Road 7. Schmitz grew up in what is traditional St. Augusta and now he lives in what is known as Luxemburg.

City Services

Schmitz says there is pride in both sides of the incorporated St. Augusta city. He says they are seeing a lot of industrial growth along Highway 15. Schmitz says the eastern portion of the city has city services while city services are not offered on the Luxemburg side. He indicates his goal is to find a way to get city services to the west side of the community in Luxemberg where they are seeing both residential and commercial growth. Schmitz believes with more business tax revenue coming in that should keep residential property taxes down.

Road Projects

Schmitz says St. Augusta has a lot of road projects in the works. He says their budget for road projects used to be $600,000 a year. That has changed and is now $1 Million starting in 2026. Schmitz says Gabardine Road will undergo road construction in 2026. He says that project has been put off a few years and really needs to get done. Another road of concern is 28th Street. Schmitz says the city doesn't have the budget to fix that road in 2026 but it could be fixed in 2027. He says they are also also patching city streets that need it.

