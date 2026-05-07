LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

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Marketing and Communications Director Bob McClintick says the nonprofit was formed in 1986 in response to the farm crisis. The McKnight Foundation invested $15 million to seed the creation of six Initiative Foundations covering greater Minnesota.

To celebrate the milestone, a 40th-anniversary gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 13th, at Northern Hollow Winery in Foley, a loan client of the Initiative Foundation.

We consider ourselves a regional development hub because we're a nonprofit, a community foundation, and a lender. Nothing really describes the work we do. But as a regional development hub, it captures it all. It's an investment in community development and economic development.

During the event, they'll name a "Good Neighbor" honoree. 40th Anniversary Gatherings are also scheduled for June 10th at the Braham Event Center, September 22nd at Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake, and October 1st at Nature Link Resort in Nisswa.

The Central Minnesota Initiative Foundation serves 14 counties with 163 communities and 750,000 people.